Adin Hill Speaks on Becoming a Golden Knight

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill is ready for a new chapter in Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights expanded their goaltending room with the acquisition of Adin Hill this week.

The addition came just weeks following the announcement of goaltender Robin Lehner requiring surgery that will result in him missing the entire 2022-23 NHL season.

Hill spoke to the media the day after being traded by the San Jose Sharks to Vegas in a virtual media availability on Tuesday.

Having played in the Pacific Division for a season, Hill is familiar with the organization he'll be joining in Vegas.

"I know they're a great hockey team," Hill said. "I mean you look up and down the roster, they got a lot of good pieces and they wanna make the playoffs, make a push for the Cup, so I'm excited to be here and be a part of that, and hopefully I can add to that and contribute."

With the young goaltender having just small windows of opportunity to display what he could bring to the table in San Jose last season, Hill knows what he is capable of and is looking forward to showing it with his new team.

"I feel like at times I have definitely shown it, and I feel confident in my play" Hill said. "Last year, I got a little bit of the injury bug there for a while, so that kept me out of the lineup the second half of the year. So that kind of sucked, but I feel fully healthy right now and I'm ready to go, ready to start the season."

Hill never had much of a chance to win in his four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes or his lone season with the Sharks, which adds to the excitement of joining a franchise that has demonstrated what it takes to make deep runs in the postseason.

"Not to say anything bad about other organizations, but both those teams weren't really playoff teams," Hill said. "San Jose: we actually were kind of halfway through the year and then kind of things feel apart. So that kind of sucked. ... I think the expectations in the locker room here are to win a Stanley Cup. I mean that's why you play the game, you want to win, right?"

