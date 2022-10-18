Golden Knights Had Their First Road Off Day This Season

The Vegas Golden Knights got a much-deserved off day on the road on Sunday, their first day off while traveling this regular season.

For the players, it was a nice bonding experience and a good day to relax and watch some NFL football together.

"I think it just allows guys to, first of all, rest and get ready for the next big game ahead, obviously, against Calgary," Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud told the media on Monday. "But it gives us a chance to all get together and hang out, especially with football going on Sunday, it just allows guys to get together and hang out and just get away from the game a little bit and just be with the boys. It's important to be able to to do that, and it's nice to have those on the road, too."

For Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, it was a nice break to watch some football, but he still took it upon himself to watch film.

"You never really get away [from hockey]," Cassidy said. "I mean, I did some work in the morning, watched our game against Seattle, did a little on the plane, finished that up. But to be out of a rink is nice. I think the players would say that, too, especially after a nice win. Nice day outside yesterday, [got] to walk around a little."

Vegas was back on the rink Monday in Calgary, preparing for its divisional matchup against the Flames on Tuesday.

Tuesday's contest is set to begin at 6 p.m. PST.

