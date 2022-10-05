Hayes, Karlsson Scored Vital Goals in Win over Arizona

The Vegas Golden Knights played one of their best games of the preseason so far in their 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Vegas saw goals from three different players in the victory.

One of those scorers was defenseman Zack Hayes, who recorded two goals in the first period to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead.

Hayes said the message throughout the game was to "continue to play the right way."

"We were just hard around pucks," Hayes said. "We won our battles, we won more face-offs, and we got more shots on net as well, which led to goals."

This was Hayes second game of the preseason.

"That first game of preseason, you're always a little bit nervous, especially [with] new coaches [to have] a good impression," Hayes said. "So [I'm] gripping the stick a little bit tighter, maybe not doing the right things all the time. But I think second game, little bit more relaxed."

Golden Knights forward William Karlsson was the hero of the night, having scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes of the contest.

He did so while sharing the ice with forward Michael Amadio and Brett Howden, a line that has gelled well as of late.

Karlsson said that "hard work" and mixing their skill together has been the formula for the trios successful chemistry.

"I think it's been working pretty well," Karlsson said. "Once we get possession in the O-Zone, I think we're making some good plays. And obviously I know Amo from playing with him last year a little bit. So yeah, I think there's some real positive things in our game."

Karlsson spoke highly of Amadio's game.

"I got to see what a good player [Amadio] really is," he said. "Very underrated. And that pass he makes in the first to me in the slot says a lot about his vision."

Karlsson is used to scoring goals at a high-rate in the regular season, so finding the net in the preseason isn't exactly anything special. He does, however, understand its benefit heading into regular season play.

"It feels better than not scoring," Karlsson said. "So yeah, a little boost for sure. But it's all about taking it into the regular season."

The Golden Knights will be in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday to take on the Los Angeles Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 6 p.m. PST.

