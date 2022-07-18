Silver Knights GM Gives Thoughts on Development Camp

Tim Speltz, general manager of the Henderson Silver Knights, spoke with media members on Saturday to discuss his experience at the Vegas Golden Knights 2022 Development Camp.

"The thing that I try to do is because there's different levels of players, different layers almost, where you've got some guys that have played in the American League, some guys that have played Major Junior, you've got some college players -- everybody's got a different level," Speltz said. "So what I try to do through the week is evaluate each player relevant to himself. So some of the guys, you can see the first-time guys in are nervous; they're a little jumpy at the start.

"Scott Jones does a really good job getting everybody comfortable on the ice. And as they progress to the end of the week with scrimmages, [you look for] how much maybe the steps they've taken relevant to themselves, not to the whole group. You expect the guys that have got American League experience to be more dominant players, -- and probably they were -- but at the same time, the other guys, I try to evaluate them -- or assess them at least -- based on themselves."

Speltz said he's seen a positive change in the game of Silver Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

"It's interesting with Kaedan, I saw him at every level," Speltz said. "I saw him as a young guy before he was even in the Western League. I saw him in the Western League and I've seen him here. I think the things that Kaedan has is he's got a great physical stature. He's big. He skates really well.

"And now, for me, he's getting more dominant with the puck, he's making good plays consistently, and those are the steps you like to see, and we expect him to be a dominant player this year in the American League."

Speltz said it's been difficult to evaluate invitees and other young players due to the hiatus the camp has faced due to COVID-19.

"A lot of those college guys -- it's interesting, when guys score, when guys do good things, you look at their stats and wonder, 'Well gee, is that even typical?' Speltz said. "And yet they're showing it, so they have it. And now, can they show it on a consistent basis? But where we are, we're a little bit isolated with what we're doing with pro hockey. So you don't see where they're at in their level."

