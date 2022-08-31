Skip to main content

Golden Knights' Hill, Thompson Go Way Back

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill will have some familiarity within the team's goaltending room.

With all the development programs in the game of hockey, it's rare that professionals don't know at least one teammate from before their pro days.

For new Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, the only player he knew personally besides Phil Kessel prior to being traded to Vegas was fellow goalie Logan Thompson, someone Hill has known for the majority of his life.

"I've actually known Logan Thompson for a very long time," Hill told media members in his virtual media availability on Tuesday. "We happened back in the day in Calgary went to the same middle school, so we've known each other since we were, I don't know, 10 years old. So yeah, I've known him for a while."

Now, the two goaltenders will be competing for the starting job this training camp, as Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner is set to miss the 2022-23 season.

"It will be fun," Hill said. "And I can always say that some of the best goalie competitions I've had is when you're friends off the ice and you compete on the ice, it makes it a lot more fun. And hopefully, at the end of the day, you push each other to be better and it results in team success."

Hill started in 22 games for the San Jose Sharks last season, missing the second half of the season due to a lower-body injury.

Thompson made 17 starts for the Golden Knights, primarily having served in between the pipes in the second half of the season when Lehner was battling injuries.

