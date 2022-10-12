Golden Knights Hold Off Kings in Season Opener With 4-3 Win

For the fifth time in their sixth year as a franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights came away victorious in their season opener on Tuesday night when they conquered the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3.

Three Golden Knights had 2-point outings, including forwards William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Karlsson was among the four goal-scorers in the contest, along with forwards Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, and Mark Stone.

Los Angeles struck first with a goal from forward Gabriel Vilardi a little under midway through the first period.

The Kings would head into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead, an advantage that wouldn't last 2 minutes into the second period.

Marchessault found the net off an assist from Karlsson on a three-on-one opportunity, tying the game at a goal apiece.

Both teams would go scoreless the rest of the period, as the game remained even at 1-1 heading into the final intermission.

Once again, it didn't take long for the Golden Knights to strike early in the period, as Eichel scored the first of what fans hope to be many goals this season now that the forward is back to full health.

His goal was assisted by his fellow line members, Stephenson and Reilly Smith.

The Kings refused to go away in their home opener, though. Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe tied the game less than 3 minutes later on a goal assisted by Kings legend Anze Kopitar and defenseman Sean Durzi.

Los Angeles forward Phillip Danault would sit with a minor penalty for slashing with just under 13 minutes in the game.

Until that point, the Golden Knights had gone 0-for-4 on power plays. That drought was ended with a power-play goal from Karlsson, swinging the advantage back in Vegas' favor, 3-2.

Yet again, the celebration wouldn't last long, as Los Angeles forward Arthur Kaliyev tied the game with just over 7 minutes remaining in the third.

As the minutes dwindled down, it began to look as if this season opener was headed for overtime.

But Vegas had other plans.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who had missed for much of last season due to injury, prevailed as the hero of the night, finding the net with just 26 seconds left to play.

Vegas would win the back-and-forth battle, 4-3, earning Coach Bruce Cassidy his first win with the club.

"[I'm] happy for the guys," Cassidy told the media after the game. "I thought we showed a lot of resilience, kept pushing back whenever something didn't go our way. ... I think when you're a coach, you're always worried that when you don't know your team that well, -- it's our first league game -- like what will happen when things don't go well? It's always, to me, a sign of good character in the room when a team's resilient."

The Golden Knights will play their first home game of the season when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. PST on Thursday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.