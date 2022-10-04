How Paul Cotter Has Distinguished Himself Among Prospects in Camp

Just three games remain in the Vegas Golden Knights' preseason.

Coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff have begun to iron out who their squad will be at the start of the regular season, as two waves of reassignments have taken place.

One of the biggest surprises of training camp has been forward Paul Cotter, someone whom Cassidy believes has a strong shot at staying on the roster.

"I think where things stand is right now, [Cotter has] done a real good job to do the things he needs to do to crack the lineup," Cassidy told the media on Monday. "Now you got Will[iam] Carrier that didn't skate again today, so we have to determine where he's going to be a week from now, and he's a left winger, so if he's out, someone's got to take his place, and I think Paul's done a great job -- whether Will's been in there or not -- of A: giving us some abrasiveness, B: managing pucks well, good discipline, physicality, and he's added some offense.

"So really, it's his all-around game in different areas has been solid, and I don't know Paul other than what I heard in the past and some of the consistency things may have been an issue. That happens with young guys. I don't know, but so far, that has not been the case. He's been himself every night. And when we've walked away from every game, he's been good, if not better than good, for us."

As far as the thought process has gone in regards to the players who have been reassigned thus far, Cassidy said the decisions primarily came down to experience.

"It was just training camp, I've got to get a look at the [them]," Cassidy said. "That's how the Paul Cotters of the world materialize; they get a little bit of a longer look and push their way in. I think some of the young guys that went down played well, too. It's just there's only so many spots, and the guys we've kept have been there and done it longer. They're a little bit ahead and that's why they're still here."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.