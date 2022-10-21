Golden Knights Improve to 2-0 at Home With 5-2 Win Over Winnipeg

The Vegas Golden Knights came out sharp in their 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

A four-goal first period gave Vegas the leverage it needed for the rest of the contest, but it couldn't extend its lead any further until just the final minute of the contest.

The win puts the Golden Knights at 4-1 for the third time in their six seasons as a franchise.

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel led the way with two goals in Vegas' second home victory.

Goaltender Adin Hill allowed just one goal, making 27 saves on the night.

As it did in its previous two contests, Vegas scored early, as Eichel was found on a three-on-one break that resulted in what was his second goal of the season.

The Golden Knights led, 1-0, with less than 5 and a half minutes gone in the first.

The goal would ignite three more for the Golden Knights in the period.

Forward Michael Amadio earned himself an assist in what was his second game of the season, finding his linemate William Karlsson for the goal.

Just over the halfway point in the period, Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scored his first goal of the season, extending Vegas' lead to three goals.

The Golden Knights were able to get one more goal in before the end of the period, as Eichel earned himself his second of the night.

Vegas would take a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.

Its offensive production was halted from there on out, as Winnipeg held the Golden Knights scoreless for the entirety of the second period and most of the third.

Meanwhile, the Jets scored two goals, one in the second from forward Pierre-Duc Debois and one in the third from defenseman Neal Pionk.

The Golden Knights made sure to end the game on a solid note, as forward Jonathan Marchessault scored on an empty-net chance with under half a minute remaining in the contest.

Vegas will be back at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night to host the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

