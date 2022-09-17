Isaiah Saville Displays Strong Outing in Rookie Tournament

The Golden Knights rookie camp team's success in their win against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday was due in no small part to goaltender Isaiah Saville.

The Henderson Silver Knights goalie was able to pull off a victory for his rookie team after despite his time off the ice. The live-game rhythm took a little while to kick in for the prospect.

"I think it took about a period for me," Saville said after the game, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "I think for everybody, it takes a little bit to get back into that pace and be able to really compete at your highest level as far as first game of the year in five months or something like that. So there's definitely like a little adjustment period in the first game, but I think we did really well in being able to incorporate our systems right away and be able to kind of come together as a team rather than be a bunch of individuals like you can definitely see kind of at the start where you're not really all together because you don't know kind of what's going on."

Saville said it was important to see an abundance of shots in live competition as the 2022-23 season approaches.

"I think the first period was kind of dull, which was a little nerve-racking because I just wanted some more shots to get into the game and stuff," Saville said. "But yeah, I think the more shots, the better, especially in things like this where it's kind of another development stage where you really want to get better, you want to be seen, you want to show what you can do against a bunch of guys your age as well that are kind of at the top of their age group."

Saville finished strong for Henderson last season, ending the year with six-straight decision wins.

"It made me feel really good going into summer, but I know that's last season," Saville said. "Now I'm focused on this season. I don't think anything in the past has anything to do with what's currently happening. So I like to just move forward from it. I definitely like having that kind of in the back of my mind like: 'I know I can do this,' but I know it's definitely time to move forward, time to take that next step to be able to achieve more goals."

