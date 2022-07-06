Season Review: Jack Eichel

If there's one player who can be the key to turning things around and getting the Vegas Golden Knights back to the playoffs, it's forward Jack Eichel.

The 25-year-old was part of one of the NHL's biggest blockbuster trades of 2021, having been acquired by the Golden Knights from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for this year's first-round pick, a second-round pick, and forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs last November. Vegas also received a conditional 2023 third-round pick.

Eichel had to wait until February to take the ice for the team after undergoing surgery.

The forward made an immediate impact, though, attaining a goal and assist just four days after his debut.

One of the most memorable games of his season was his game-winning goal with 5.2 seconds remaining in Vegas' March 6 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Eichel also had a pair of two-goal performances for the Golden Knights this season. The first was on April 1 when Vegas bested the Seattle Kraken, 5-2. The second, fittingly enough, came in the final game of the Golden Knights' season when they beat the St. Louis Blues, 7-4. He also added an assist to his performance.

Eichel finished his first season in Vegas with 14 goals and 11 assists for a total of 25 points, despite playing just 34 games for the team.

The forward has already played seven years in the NHL, having been selected as the No. 2-overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft by Buffalo. He registered a total of 139 goals and 216 assists in his six active seasons with the Sabres.

Eichel is recovering from a broken finger this offseason, but if he is to stay healthy in the 2022 season, he will surely be a much bigger part of the team going forward.

While Eichel is easily a starting-caliber player, Gold Knights center Chandler Stephenson is on the rise, as he just wrapped up his best professional season yet.

Even so, Eichel is the highest-paid player on the team, and a lot was dealt away to get the young forward, so odds are the intentions will be to have him as a regular on the top line next season.

