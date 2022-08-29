Jack Eichel is Gearing Up For What He Hopes to be a Healthy Season

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has not had much luck in regards to his health over the past year.

After the star center was traded to Vegas in November, he still had to wait to play for his new team until mid-February due to a neck surgery.

Even after only playing the last few months of the 2021-22 NHL season, Eichel still finished with respectable numbers, giving the Golden Knights franchise a taste of what a full season could bring in 2022-23.

He tallied 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in just 34 games played last season.

The team even confirmed that Eichel had played through a non-displaced fracture in his thumb in the final six weeks of the season.

Of course, individuals are their own biggest critics. The 25-year-old forward recently told NHL.com he did not meet his personal standards last season.

"Listen, I'm not going to make excuses," Eichel said. "I don't think I played well last year in terms of my expectation of myself, and I'm sure the opinion of the public is probably pretty similar. They expect more out of me, and rightfully so.

"With that being said, I came off a major surgery after not playing for a year, and I had major spine surgery and played three months after and, so, that's pretty quick and, you know, like anybody that's had surgery or went through an injury, it takes a lot of time for you to get back to feeling like yourself."

Eichel said this summer has been a nice relief compared to last summer in terms of offseason recovery.

"Just because you have surgery [and] you get opened up, doesn't mean everything goes back to normal," Eichel said. "I was injured before having surgery for a long time, and you build a lot of compensations, and you get into a lot of poor patterns and other things start to act up. So it's been a nice summer of trying to unwind a lot of things that maybe came with the injury, and just giving myself more time to heal and more time to do rehab and continue to just try and get back to feeling as much as myself as I can."

