Golden Knights Leader Jack Eichel is Optimistic Amidst Latest Adversity

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has faith that his team will get back to its winning ways soon.

Monday's 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars has put somewhat of a damper on what was once a very upbeat Vegas Golden Knights team.

But despite losing two in a row at home, Golden Knights star center Jack Eichel still carries that positive attitude.

"Listen, we know there's going to be ups and downs throughout the course of a season," Eichel said when he spoke to the media after Wednesday's team practice. "Nobody plays 82 games straight perfectly, so I think it's frustrating, we want to be better, but I think you learn from those games. You try and figure out what you need to do better as a group and personally, and then, you just move forward. I think we have six games until break? Six games until the break, so maybe it's a good opportunity for us to find our game again and then feel good about ourselves heading into the break. Because we know it's there. We just got to get that confidence back."

With the team now without its captain Mark Stone for what could be a while, Eichel doesn't feel any extra pressure to have to step up as a leader.

"I mean, I don't think you should [feel pressure to step up]," Eichel said. "I think I probably already put enough pressure on myself as is. And I'm sure all the other guys in here would say the same. Everyone has the right mindset. We all want to step up and help the team win. And we know we're all in this together, but yeah, I mean, we never want to be down Stoney and Theo [Shea Theodore]. Obviously injuries happen, but we got to find a way to get through it. I think that there's a lot of guys [that] have stepped up at different times of the season, and this is no different. We just got to find our game again, get confident with it, and I have a feeling we'll get back pretty quickly."

Vegas will play the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday in what will be the golden Knights' second-to-last game of their seven-game homestand.

