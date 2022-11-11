Jack Eichel on His Memorable Night in Buffalo

The Vegas Golden Knights were led by a hat trick from forward Jack Eichel in the team's 7-4 conquering of the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was all smiles as a booing crowd reigned down on him following his empty-net, hat-trick clinching goal at KeyBank Center Thursday night.

Just as he had been welcomed back to Buffalo exactly eight months prior, the fan base of his former team let him hear it with a hostile response he said he had been surprised to experience the first time around.

But this time was different.

"I just tried to enjoy it, the whole experience," Eichel told the media following the Golden Knights 7-4 victory. "I just feel very privileged to be able to play this game. It was just a great team win for us, and we had a good road trip. So I've just enjoyed playing hockey this year and trying to make the most of every night."

As negative as the crowd was, Eichel was thankful for the fans in attendance that were in his corner.

"Hey listen, I don't know if [I'm a] villain or not, it seemed like there were a lot of people with Vegas uniforms and jerseys and gear on here, too," Eichel said. "So we had plenty of support. And I had my girlfriend and her whole family here and a lot of people from Buffalo I had made relationships with over the years that were here supporting me. So I appreciate all of that."

In regards to the team effort, Eichel was proud with how the Golden Knights battled against a very persistent Sabres team.

"It never felt like we were fully in control," Eichel said. "They're a really good team over there, and they make a lot of plays and put a lot of pressure on you defensively. ... Give Thommer [Logan Thompson] credit, give our D credit, I mean, we stepped up in big moments in the game, and we found a way to cap off our road trip the right way."

The Golden Knights' win concluded their five-game road trip, and now they will head back home to face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

