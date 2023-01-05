Jack Eichel, Paul Cotter Return to Practice For Full Contact

The two forwards are probable for the Vegas Golden Knights' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights were treated to not one, but two returners in Wednesday morning's practice.

Forwards Jack Eichel and Paul Cotter, who have both been on the injured reserve list for a considerable period of time, were in full-contact jerseys.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media on Wednesday barring any "setbacks," the two should be ready to play in the team's home matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Eichel has been out with a lower-body injury since being placed on the IR on Dec. 12.

"I felt like I had been out for a minute," Eichel told reporters after practice. "But I thought [Wednesday's practice] went pretty well."

Eichel said he has watched every game while he's been out.

"We've been playing really well," he said. "I mean, it's a resilient group. Different guys have been stepping up every night. Our penalty kill's been really good, our power play's been clicking. It's been awesome, though. It's been awesome to see. I mean, it always stinks watching, but it's been a lot of fun watching the guys find ways to get points every night."

The veteran has registered 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points in just 27 games so far this season.

Cotter has sat with an upper-body injury, having last played on Dec. 15.

The young center has posted four goals and two assists in his 22 games played thus far this season.

The two returns could not come at a better time, as Vegas prepares for a seven-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena, where the team has finally begun finding a groove.

"It's a big one," Eichel said. "It's an opportunity for us to establish ourself on home ice. I think we were really good early in the year. We've let it slip, but then, we've been playing at home the last little bit. We have such a good fan base and it's such a great environment at T-Mobile. And you want it to be hard for other teams to come in here and play us. I know that other teams enjoy coming and playing because of how great the atmosphere is and how widely everything is, but we want to make it hard on them, and this is a good chance for us to play some good teams."

