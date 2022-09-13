Jack Eichel Ranked 41st Best NHL Player by NHL Network

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel continues to receive praise ahead of what will be his first complete season in Sin City.

Eichel was ranked the 41st best player on the NHL Network's top 50 list. Nos. 50-41 were revealed on Sunday.

The forward dropped dramatically after being ranked at No. 27 on last year's list.

NHL Network analysts Jamison Coyle and Mike Rupp broke down the list on Monday's edition of "NHL Tonight."

"This is a guy that when he is playing and what we have seen in his career, he is a world-class player," Rupp said. " ... Jack Eichel is going to be highly, highly motivated in Vegas this year. It's an opportunity for him and even from the standpoint of if Jack even saw a list like this. Superstars want to be known as being the greatest. Him slipping to 41? He might get mad and I think that's a good thing. More motivation for Jack will certainly help the Vegas Golden Knights."

Eichel was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Golden Knights last November. He did not play for Vegas until February due to neck surgery.

Despite playing in just 34 games last season, the forward tallied 14 goals and 11 assists for a total of 25 points on the year.

Prior to Vegas, Eichel spent six seasons with the Sabres.

As recently as the 2019-20 season, he recorded 78 points, and the season before that, he finished with 82.

Altogether, Eichel tallied 355 points over his tenure in Buffalo.

Nos. 50-42 on the NHL Network's list were as follows:

50. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

49. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

48. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

47. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

46. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

45. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

44. Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators

43. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

42. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

The remaining four parts of the top 50 list will be revealed one at a time.

Eichel and the rest of the Golden Knights will kick off training camp in just over a week. Their first regular season game is set for Oct. 11 against the Los Angeles Kings.

