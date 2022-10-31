Jack Eichel Was the Hero of the Night in Vegas' OT Win Over Winnipeg

The Vegas Golden Knights attained their fourth-straight win with their 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

The win, of course, was sealed with an overtime goal from Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel in the dying seconds of the contest.

"I wanted to take it to the net," Eichel told the media after the game. "I could hear the bench saying there wasn't a lot of time left, and I knew they had some tired bodies on the ice. I just wanted to try and challenge them."

Despite coming out on top, Vegas was only able to register two goals on 48 shots on goal in the contest, a challenge that was due in no small part to the efforts of Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

"Sometimes those are some of the hardest games to play," Eichel said. "I mean, [Hellebuyck is] one of the best goalies in the world, and he made some incredible saves. He made some down the stretch, he made some in the first, the second. So you let a team hang around and the goalie plays really well like that, those are tough games sometimes. I give credit to Hilly [Adin Hill]. [He faces] 11 shots after two periods and then obviously they get their early one [in the third], but he was able to battle back, and he made a lot of big saves down the stretch and overtime. I mean, it's important to find a way to get 2 points there."

The win was earned just before Vegas heads on the road for a five-game away stretch.

"It's big," Eichel said. "We're going on the road here for 10 or 11 days, so we're definitely going to miss playing here. I think we all take pride in playing here in front of our fans. But yeah, it's a good opportunity for us to go on the road and earn some more points, and it was good to get 2 before we head out."

Vegas will look to keep its winning streak going on Tuesday when it takes on the Washington Capitals at 4 p.m. PST.

