Season Review: Jake Leschyshyn

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn played half a season with the team in what was his first NHL season.

The 2021-22 NHL season was the first Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn was able to catch a glimpse of since being drafted in 2017.

Leschyshyn played in half of Vegas' games, but mostly served as a center on the fourth line in the time he was on ice.

Even so, the forward made his presence felt defensively, having recorded 23 blocks, 45 hits, and 13 takeaways. His offensive performances were nothing to really write home about, though, as he scored just two goals and four assists.

Leschyshyn was another option who was called upon when injuries were becoming a major issue for the Golden Knights.

One of the 23-year-old's best games for the Golden Knights last season was in the team's 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13. In that contest, Leschyshyn notched both a goal and an assist to contribute to what would be a third-straight victory for Vegas.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native also played what was his second season for the Henderson Silver Knights. 

In his 2021-22 campaign with Henderson, Leschyshyn scored 14 goals and 13 assists for a total of 27 points in his 34 games played.

This succeeded a 2022-23 season in which he scored just 11 points (six goals and five assists) in 39 games played. 

Prior to Henderson, Leschyshyn played 64 games with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. He also played in 44 contests for the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Regina Pats of the WHL. 

Leschyshyn was recently one of the six restricted free agents that Vegas extended a qualifying offer to.

USATSI_17993247_168390101_lowres (1)
Season Review: Jake Leschyshyn

