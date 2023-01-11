Jake Leschyshyn Claimed Off Waivers by Rangers

Just a day after the Vegas Golden Knights placed forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers with intentions of assigning him to the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas announced he was picked up by the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights are the only franchise Leschyshyn has known during his time in the NHL.

He was one of the first players to ever be drafted by the franchise, having been selected by the club ahead of its inaugural season with the 62nd-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

"He's been a Golden Knight, right?" said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy in his press conference on Wednesday. "And he did his time in Henderson. We kept him up this year; we thought he would be a good depth player for us, and that's exactly what he was. You take that risk when you send a player down. We knew that there was a chance of that, and sometimes you're able to preserve your assets, sometimes you're not.

"So in this case, all I can say is I appreciate everything he did, Jake. When he was asked to go in the lineup, he gave maximum effort. I wish him all the best in New York. He's a fantastic kid. Work ethic's second to none. Low-maintenance. So like I said, I wish him well. Sometimes that's what a player needs is an opportunity somewhere else to get more minutes. We'll see with Jake in his case. But I [have] nothing but good things to say about him."

Leschyshyn played in 41 games for the Golden Knights last season, totaling two goals and four assists for six points.

He played 22 games with the club this season but was unable to put up any scoring numbers.

Leschyshyn played 64 games with the Chicago Wolves before the Henderson Silver Knights became Vegas' new AHL affiliate club in 2020.

He registered 20 goals and 38 assists for 58 points in his 73 games with Henderson.

