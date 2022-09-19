Jesper Vikman Remained Collected in OT of Rookie Tournament Game

The Vegas Golden Knights prospects allowed two two-goal leads to slip away in their loss to the Los Angeles Kings in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Saturday.

A very positive takeaway from Vegas' performance, though, was its ability to hold off the Kings during a 5-minute major penalty in overtime of the contest.

The stop was led by the WHL's Vancouver Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman, who was drafted by the Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

"I feel physically strong and ready to play, so I don't feel like the workload was a problem," Jesper said in regards to the high number of shots he faced in the loss, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "Obviously in the end there, with a 5-minute major, it was tough of course, but I think I battled and the guys on the ice also battled as well."

Vegas' stop on the 4-on-3 power play forced a shootout, where the team would ultimately lose after a Los Angeles first-round goal.

"I think it was just a great team effort overall," Vikman said. "The guys blocked shots. I think I had a couple important saves. I managed to keep the rebounds tight and hold on to a lot of pucks. And the guys had their sticks in the lane at the right time."

Vikman's said he finds it "a bit easier" when facing more challenging shots, a perception that could certainly help him move up down the line.

"I have practiced a lot with NHL guys back in Sweden during the summer, and I think it's easier to go up a bit in the shot velocity and the tempo during the games," Vikman said. "When you go down, it's easy that you kind of overreact to pucks, so I think it fits me well to have harder shots to face."

Vikman attended last year's rookie camp as well. Such experience is vital under circumstances like he faced in overtime of Saturday's contest.

"I feel like I'm a year older and a year better," Vikman said. "So I feel comfortable, way more comfortable this year."

