Joe Fleming Speaks on Development Camp

While many of the prospects at the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp have already been welcomed to the organization, some prospects were invited from the outside.

Joe Fleming, a 19-year-old defenseman of the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, had a few invitationals to choose from, but Vegas stuck out to him the most.

"I just think Vegas, I've heard it's such a great organization, everyone's great here, and I like the warm weather, so I came out here," Fleming told media members on Saturday. "I think it's awesome being a guy from Boston; you don't usually go into the rinks in flip-flops often during the year, so I think it's pretty cool."

The prospect said his game improved as the camp progressed.

"The first day was an adjustment, but as it went on, I thought I did better and fit right in," Fleming said.

Saturday was the last day of camp, which consisted of one final scrimmage.

"I think [it got] a little competitive; I mean it was the last day, everyone's trying to play their best," Fleming said. "All good guys and everyone did great out there."

There was no shortage of competition in the Development Camp, as the players faced off in three scrimmages in three days.

"It's definitely hard, but everyone's working hard out there and playing well, so you've got to keep up with the pace," Fleming said.

Golden Knights 2022 seventh-round pick Abram Wiebe, a fellow defenseman, was impressed by what he saw from Fleming.

"I thought he was awesome this week," Wiebe told the media. "He's a solid player. He's big, he's physical, and he really gets under guys' skin, so I think that's one thing that's a positive towards his game. I thought, overall, he was awesome."

Fleming said it's just part of his game, strictly on the ice.

"I think getting under their skin in the game and stuff is different," Fleming said. "But I eat lunch with all the guys, so they're all good guys, so we don't have problems with each other."

Fleming is committed to play for Northeastern University next season.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

