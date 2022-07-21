Season Review: Jonas Rondbjerg

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg was finally called upon from the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time since being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old forward played a hefty total of 30 games for the Golden Knights in the 2021-22 season. The club felt his presence was essential, as its depth at every position was dwindling with every injury that the team just couldn't seem to avoid last season.

Despite his game total, Rondbjerg averaged just 10:01 minutes per game.

It was the forward's defensive game that seemed to have the most effect while he was on the ice. While Rondbjerg scored two goals and four assists, he also added 11 blocks, 13 hits, and eight takeaways.

The young right wing's first point came in just his third NHL game, an assist that contributed to Vegas' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 4.

Rondbjerg's first goal would come four games later when the Golden Knights overcame the Minnesota Wild, 3-2. He also scored an assist that game.

Just six games later, he scored his second goal of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators, a game in which he spent 13:03 minutes on ice.

Rondbjerg took just one shot in each of his goal-scoring contests.

The forward did not play a single game for the Golden Knights in the month of December and then only appeared in two contests in January. He then played just one game in February.

Rondbjerg would score two assists in his final five games with the team. His last game of the 2021-22 season with Vegas was April 9.

While Rondbjerg has yet to prove he belongs as a constant piece with the Golden Knights, he did very well during his 39 games played for the Silver Knights last season.

He scored a total of 27 points, which included 14 goals and 13 assists.

Rondbjerg showed glimpses this past season of what looked to be a player that has the potential to spend more time with the big club in the near future. His 2021 campaign was certainly a step in the right direction.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.