Jonathan Marchessault Becomes First to Reach 300 Points in VGK History

Just 13 games into the season, the Vegas Golden Knights have already reached some important milestones to go along with their impressive 11-2-0 start.

The latest was from Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault, who became the first player to record 300 points as a Golden Knight.

Marchessault's 300th point was the final goal in the Golden Knights' 6-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

"It's always nice," Marchessault told the media after the victory. "Obviously, I was here since the first game. It's a good achievement, but I mean, it's nothing like the Ironman or anything like that."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy attributed some of Marchessault's success to the play of the Misfit Line.

"I'm new to Marchy, but I've coached against him," Cassidy said. "[He is] very competitive, intense, proud guy. He's trying to work on his overall game, but he's always going to be a guy that's a scorer, right? He's got a good shot, he's got a nose to get open, he finds pucks, he's playing with two good players, too, that they read off well, so putting that line back together I think has helped us. It's something we were considering doing out of training camp, but we kind of left it alone. But good for Marchy."

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith, who was linked to Marchessault as the other power-play goal-scorer in Vegas' win, also gave high praise to his longtime teammate.

"He does such a good job being able to help out on every given night," Smith said. "He's on the scoreboard pretty much every night, but he also does a lot of little things right, too. ... I'm very fortunate to be able to play with him. He's a guy that creates time and space and helps me out all the time."

Marchessault leads the Golden Knights in goals (six) so far this season. His goal on Saturday ended a three-game scoring drought.

Marchessault and the Golden Knights will be heading to Toronto for a showdown with the Maple Leafs for the fourth of their five-game road stretch.

