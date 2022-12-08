Third-Period Meltdown Leads to Another Home Loss For Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have now lost three home games in a row following their 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

After tying Wednesday night's contest against the New York Rangers at 1-1 heading into the third period, penalty trouble finally caught up to the Vegas Golden Knights in what was yet another loss at home.

A disastrous penalty-riddled third period for the Golden Knights ended with four unanswered goals for the Rangers, as Vegas ultimately fell 5-1.

New York executed on two out of five power-play opportunities in their win, both of which having come in the third period.

The Rangers were able to strike first when New York forward Kaapo Kakko earned a tip-in off a shot by forward K'Andre Miller.

Neither team would be awarded a penalty until Golden Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg was called for tripping, giving New York a power play that would extend for 10 seconds into the second period.

Vegas was able to kill of the penalty and keep the game at 1-0.

The Golden Knights' lack of offensive production became less of an issue in the second as Vegas found itself having some decent chances in the Rangers' zone, but none were to any avail.

The home team was finally given the upper-hand when back-to-back Rangers penalties led to a five-on-three Vegas power play for almost 2 minutes.

The Golden Knights executed almost immediately, as forward Jonathan Marchessault found the net less than half a minute into the power play.

The game was all tied at 1-1 with less than 6 and a half minutes to go in the period.

About 2 minutes later, Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow was hit with a goaltender interference penalty. Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar retaliated to earn himself a roughing penalty, offsetting the penalties between the opponents.

As soon as the two re-entered the ice, the gloves were dropped and they would be sent back off the ice, this time for fighting.

New York would gain back momentum when Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore was called for tripping just before the second intermission, allowing for a full Rangers power play to start the third period.

Vegas, again, shut it down, but the consistency from its penalty kill would end there.

Another tripping penalty against Theodore would set up forward Mika Zibanejad for a power-play goal to regain the Rangers' lead.

Less than 25 seconds later, Rangers forward Filip Chytil scored to put New York up two goals with over 13 and a half minutes to play in the contest.

Roughly a minute and a half passed before New York added another tally to the board, this time on a goal from forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Just like that, the Rangers held a three-goal lead with more than half a period still remaining in the contest.

To make matters worse for the Golden Knights, New York would gain a five-on-three advantage after Vegas captain Mark Stone and defenseman Brayden McNabb headed to the box for minor penalties.

The Rangers capitalized again as Zibanejad scored his second goal of the night with less than 8 and a half minutes to go in the contest.

Vegas will look to redeem its 5-1 loss when it hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the contest.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.