Season Review: Jonathan Marchessault

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault proved he still has it in him to play a near full season.

Following the NHL's back-to-back shortened seasons due to COVID-19, the veteran forward played in 76 games for Vegas in 2021. He tied his career-high in goals with 30, which led the team, while also adding an impressive 36 assists for a total of a team-high 66 points. It was Marchessault's second-highest point total of his career, his career-high having been 75 in his first season in Vegas.

He also had a career-high 48 assists that season.

Marchessault's average time of 17:34 minutes on ice this past season was the second-most of his nine-year career. His highest mark of 18:09 minutes in the 2018 season when the forward played all 82 games for the first and only time in his career.

The 31-year-old has now spent five years with the franchise and is one of the only players now to have been with the franchise since its first season.

As a member of the Golden Knights, Marchessault has totaled 356 games played, 122 goals, 169 assists, and 291 points, all of which he leads the franchise in.

He also leads the franchise in power play goals (25), game-winning goals (23), shots (1,208), goals created (113.5), and offensive point shares (24.7).

Marchessault will already go down as one of the first players to establish the Golden Knights as a legitimate contender in this league. But the veteran is far from done, as he will have two more seasons under contract with Vegas to capitalize on what was one of the best seasons of his career.

So long as he continues to stay healthy as he gears up for his 10th professional season, Marchessault will be right back in the driver's seat as the team's leader on offense.

He has yet to win an NHL title, his closest chances having been his two trips to the Stanley Cup Finals. The first was in the first season of his two years with the Tampa Bay Lightning when they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games. His second and more recent trip, of course, was his first season with the Golden Knights when they were bested in five games by the Washington Capitals.

You can bet Marchessault wants to get the long-coveted mission done in Vegas.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.