Jonathan Marchessault Speaks on the Reunion of the Misfit Line

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy switched up his line combinations a couple games ago, and the experiment seems to be working.

One of those changes was bringing back Vegas' iconic Misfit Line of Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.

The line was first reunited in the third period of the team's loss to the Colorado Avalanche and has since played together against Toronto and San Jose.

"It was good," Marchessault told the media on Thursday. "Obviously I think our game was -- I think it was OK. I think it's going to give us a little time. We didn't play until last February I think, or March, so it's been a while. We'll get back to it, but I mean, I feel like Bruce is working with us, too. He talked to us a little bit after the game and during the game, and he pointed out really good stuff of -- it sounds stupid -- but holding on to pucks a little. Like one extra second is to make a better play. And I think if we do that, I think it's more on me and Reilly -- I think Karly's playing tremendous to start the year right now -- but I think me and Reilly, if we can just hold on to the puck a little longer and come to each other, it will make our life easier for sure."

Marchessault said he thought the Misfits would only be reunited under "desperate measures."

"We weren't there yet," Marchessault said. "But I think [Cassidy] just wanted to switch things around. I mean, we weren't doing that bad as a team. We were finding a way to win games, but I think [in regards to] the potential of our team, it's good that we're back together."

One different aspect of the Misfit Line is the placement, as Marchessault and Smith have switched winger positions.

Marchessault noted it isn't anything new, as the two have interchanged before.

"If you look [at] past years, in the neutral zone, I would line up on the right and [Smith] on the left," Marchessault said. "It's a little easier [sometimes] in the neutral zone. In the O-zone, we switch a lot. We're always [on] our offside. And in the D-zone, it depends how we feel at the moment. So I mean, it's also all about the way we arrive in our D-zone. It doesn't really matter who's right or left, but one thing we know: we want Karly down low."

