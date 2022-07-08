Golden Knights Select Jordan Gustafson With 79th-Overall Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights selected 18-year-old forward Jordan Gustafson in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Vegas took the prospect with the 79th-overall pick, which it had acquired by trading the 95th- and 135-overall picks to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gustafson comes off two seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL. He played 58 games in the 2021 season, having scored 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points.

Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, Gustafson played three-straight seasons for the Fort Saskatchewan Ranger U-15 Triple-A team (2016-2018) of the Alberta Elite Hockey League. In his final season with the team, the center registered 31 goals and 39 assists for a total of 70 points in just 33 games played.

He then played a season with the Fort Saskatchewan Ranger U-16 Triple-A team in the Macs Tournament and the AEHL for two seasons. Gustafson scored 31 points in just 29 games in the first of those two seasons (2019-20).

The young forward is most known for his quickness on the ice. He has the ability to get by defenders with speed and athletic moves, something that could be very beneficial to the Golden Knights.

As is the concern with 48th-overall pick, Matyas Sapovaliv, there aren't enough minutes to go around for Gustafson among what is such a talented group.

His youth and agility will be a crucial advantage down the line, but it may take time for him to see meaningful minutes on the ice.

Overall, this was a good pick in terms of where the team landed Gustafson. One may consider it a steal, as some had the prospect going in the first round prior to the Thunderbirds' 2021-22 season.

As of now, with Vegas' 135th-overall pick gone, the Golden Knights will only have one fifth-round pick on Friday.

They did, however, move up by acquiring the 128th-overall pick from the Montreal Canadiens, which they used to take goaltender Cameron Whitehead.

We will see what the rest of the day brings, as Vegas will likely start looking for defensive assets -- or just any position besides a center. The Golden Knights still have a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick ahead of them.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.