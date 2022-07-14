Skip to main content

Gustafson, Hemmerling Reunite in Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights 2022 draft picks Jordan Gustafson and Ben Hemmerling go way back.

It can be reassuring for young players moving to a new city to have a companion they knew prior to their latest destination. 

That is the case for the Vegas Golden Knights' third-round pick Jordan Gustafson and sixth-round pick Ben Hemmerling.

Gustafson and Hemmerling each told the media of their history and what it meant to be drafted together at Development Camp on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, via the Golden Knights' Twitter.

Gustafson said the pair has known each other since they were five years old.

"[We] played a lot of hockey together, played spring hockey together, so actually, when he got drafted, the rest of my family was already at the house and it got pretty loud when we saw his name go, and we're super pumped to have a buddy in Vegas with me," Gustafson said.

" ... I wasn't sure if I was going to know anybody here, and when I saw his name get called, it was definitely a little bit of relief for me. It always makes it a little bit easier knowing somebody where you're at; you feel a little bit more comfortable and it was exactly that for me."

The two have been opponents and teammates from the time they were just starting to play the game to as recently as last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I was super stoked for him," Hemmerling said. "I mean, he's definitely a good player. I played against him in all year [as] rivals, -- he was in Seattle, I was in Everett -- played against him, with him, all the way through when I was six years old. So seeing his name get called, it was definitely cool."

To Hemmerling, the whole situation was quite a surprise.

"It was crazy, I don't even know," he said. "It was like, 'What are the odds of that happening?' ... I don't even know the statistics for that."

The comforting feeling to be with a familiar face was mutual for the 18-year-old right-winger.

"Definitely makes the transition easier," Hemmerling said. "Just going out to dinner with him, having a guy to fall back on or if you need to talk to someone, he's there for you."

