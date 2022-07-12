Jordan Gustafson Speaks on Draft, Development Camp

The Vegas Golden Knights' summer development camp began on Monday at City National Arena, and many of the team's prospects were in attendance.

Vegas' 2022 fourth-round pick, forward Jordan Gustafson, was in the building just days after his name had been called at Saturday's draft.

"It's starting to sink in more and more every day now that I'm here," Gustafson told the media at development camp, via Golden Knights Twitter. "[I'm] definitely super pumped to be here and experience all of this."

The 18-year-old forward was at home when Vegas made the selection.

"[W]hen I heard my name get called, I was just downstairs in my room alone," Gustafson said. "I didn't really want to be around my parents for whatever reason, but as soon as they saw, they came down and hugged me, and the rest of the family just flooded in -- friends and family and everything; it was quite the day."

Gustafson said he had already had the Golden Knights in mind prior to the draft.

"Vegas was one of the top places I wanted to go to, and I was just super thrilled, and [it was] just super nice to come down here and experience this first dev. camp of mine," Gustafson said.

The young center told the media what he believes he will bring to the table while in Vegas.

"I like to think of myself as reliable ... someone who is really hard-working and someone who can make plays on the offensive side of the puck, put the puck in the back of the net, but also reliable on the defensive side of the puck," Gustafson said.

The former Seattle Thunderbird also addressed what he hopes to gain from the development camp.

"Mostly I'm just hoping to come here and learn a thing or two, take something from this dev. camp and use that moving into my season," Gustafson said. "We have a lot of unreal coaching staff here -- and players -- and [I want to] mostly just pick something up from them and take that with me moving forward."

The camp will run through Saturday, with a break in the action on Wednesday for a Catholic Charities of Souther Nevada community event.

