Kaedan Korczak Earned an Assist in His First Game of the Season

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman made his presence felt in his first game with the big club this season.

Young Vegas Golden Knights have been stepping up game after game as the club has been bringing up prospects from the Henderson Silver Knights in wake of recent injuries.

The latest was 21-year-old defenseman Kaedan Korczak, who joined the lineup for the first time this season for Monday's contest against the Colorado Avalanche.

Korczak recorded his first NHL assist in the team's 3-2 win, having contributed to Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy's first goal of the evening.

"The first 10 minutes, the nerves kind of went away, and I just kind of found my game," Kolesar told reporters after the game. "Nabber's [Brayden McNabb] super easy to play with and just kind of made it easy on myself."

Korczak was a prospect that the coaching staff has had their eyes on since rookie camp. The 2019 second-round pick said that playing tough is a part of his game he has tried to improve on throughout his progression.

"I think the biggest thing is playing hard in the D-zone, just being hard to play against," Korczak said. "Obviously just being a bigger guy, just not taking anyone lightly. Especially on their top guys. Can't give them much space or else they'll make you pay."

Korczak played one game with the Golden Knights last season in what was his NHL debut.

Through 30 games with the Silver Knights this season, Korczak has posted two goals and six assists for a total of eight points.

This has been his third season with Henderson. In total, he has registered 24 points in 88 games played with the AHL Club.

Korczak had previously played for the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL for four-plus seasons.

