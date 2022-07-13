Korczak Speaks on Development Camp

The Vegas Golden Knights' prospect camp is under way, and draft prospects from this year and years past have begun to hit the ice for some summer competition.

Golden Knights 2019 second-round pick, defenseman Kaedan Korczak, has been one of those in attendance.

For Korczak and other prospects who had been drafted prior to 2020, this was their first chance to compete at Development Camp in a few years due to the pandemic.

"It's been a couple years since I've met a couple of the draft classes, so it's kind of neat to see those different players," Korczak told the media on Monday, via the Golden Knights' Twitter.

The 21-year-old prospect played just one game for Vegas in the 2021-22 season, having spent the majority of the season with the Henderson Silver Knights. Korczak said that over the past year, his mindset has been the part of his game that has developed the most.

"I think coming from Junior, those habits kind of creep into your game I think [while] playing pro," Korczak said. "Just seeing how the older guys handle themselves is the biggest thing that I took away. I feel like I'm a lot further ahead than I was at this time last year, so I'm pretty happy with that."

Going into next season, one goal in particular is on the young defenseman's mind.

"[My] main goal is to play here with the big club," Korczak said. "So that's my main focus right now."

While Korczak is familiar with the Henderson coaches, the case isn't the same when it comes to Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy and the other new additions to the coaching staff.

"Fresh start for everybody," Korczak said. "First impression is always key, so [I'm] just trying to impress them for sure. ... I know Bruce had a lot of success over in Boston, so that's always exciting, super excited to work with him and his staff."

Korczak scored two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in his 47 contests played with the Silver Knights last season. He also played in Henderson's two playoff games.

