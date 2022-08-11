Kolesar Speaks on Contract Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights organization has made an effort to keep many of its younger assets on the roster this summer.

One of those key signees was forward Keegan Kolesar, whom Vegas extended to a three-year contract on Friday.

"It's a tremendous honor," Kolesar told media members in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "This is an unbelievable franchise. I'm so happy that I can be back and call Vegas home for the next three years. We have a lot of unfinished business here as a team."

Kolesar said he is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to work with the teammates he has developed relationships with during his time with the franchise.

"It's exciting. I've grown to know a lot of these guys," Kolesar said. "They're like family to me. So to be able to be here with them still and be a part of this, it's really exciting. I spend every day with these guys ... there's never a dull day and I wouldn't want to do it anywhere else."

The forward had elected for salary arbitration last month. Kolesar said it was a new experience for him.

"Personally, I wasn't too involved; I let my camp handle it with management," Kolesar said. "For myself, I had surgery this summer, so [the] biggest focus for me was just getting healthy, doing whatever I can. When I heard from my camp, -- that's when I heard it from them -- luckily enough, we were able to come to a compromise here."

Now that Kolesar has signed on for another three seasons, it's time to get to work and for him to help get his team back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We have a new coaching staff here to implement some new systems to our team," Kolesar said. "I played a lot now with many guys on the team and I've built chemistry with a lot of different players, so for myself, I want to see personal growth and more importantly, I want to see team growth as well. Coming off my first year in the league, we went to the semi-finals against Montreal and then to not make the playoffs, you have that hunger again to make it back there."

