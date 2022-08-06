Golden Knights Extend Kolesar to Three-Year Contract

NHL forward Keegan Kolesar is staying in Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms with Kolesar on a three-year extension worth an average annual value of $1.4 million.

Kolesar had elected for salary arbitration last month. His meeting with the team was set for Aug. 10, but the two sides have come to an agreement five days early.

The 25-year-old forward has already spent three seasons with the club.

Kolesar comes off his best professional season yet, having recorded career-highs in points (24), blocks (46), hits (246), and takeaways (33) over the span of 77 games played.

In total, Kolesar has scored 10 goals and 27 assists, recorded 61 blocks, 355 hits, and 42 takeaways in his NHL career.

Kolesar's 246 hits led the team last season, and ranked him at No. 10 in the league in the category.

The forward was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, but was ultimately traded to the Golden Knights for a 2017 second-round draft pick.

Kolesar played for the AHL's Chicago Wolves from 2017 to the 2019-20 season. As a Wolf, the forward played a total of 151 games while registering 28 goals and 39 assists for 67 points.

In the Wolves' 2018-19 postseason run, Kolesar scored 11 points, which included six goals and five assists.

It wouldn't be surprising if Kolesar's minutes went up next season, as it would seem the organization views him as a valuable asset for the team down the line.

