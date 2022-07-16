Kelly McCrimmon Speaks on Latest Roster Transactions

It was a busy week for the Vegas Golden Knights.

In just a matter of days, the roster going forward has endured some significant change from how it looked at the end of the 2021 season.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon addressed the recent transactions when he met with the media on Thursday.

"Yesterday, we traded Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes in a move that was designed to create space on our salary cap and enable us to make some corresponding moves," McCrimmon said. "I think you'll notice if you look around the National Hockey League over the last month, almost every trade that has taken place has had salary cap implications. It's a real challenging aspect for teams across the league, and that's how we chose to manage it.

"You'll notice if you look at our roster, we needed to create some flexibility to sign some young players who have become big parts of our hockey club. The restricted free agents: Nic Hague, Brett Howden, Nic Roy, the contract of Zach Whitecloud, which kicks in for the coming season -- I think those are really important players to a team that's in a salary cap world, that's going to be at the salary cap; those guys are big contributors for our organization.

"The final move that we made was signing Reilly Smith to a three-year contract. We felt this was extremely important to keep Reilly in our organization. He's a Day-1 Knight, he represents everything that we stand for, he's an exceptional two-way player, one of our captains."

Pacioretty was one of the team's best players during his four seasons with the Golden Knights. McCrimmon said the forward's inclusion in the trade was essential for the organization to get where it wanted to be.

"There's a lot of different permutations that you go through when you're trying to create space," McCrimmon said. "We looked at different options, we identified this as being the best path to accomplish what we want to accomplish: [keeping] the people that we wanted to retain. To sign Reilly, as I mentioned, the raises due to our young players, keeping [Kaedan] Kolczar as the fourth RFA. ... So the need was there, and that was our path to get it done."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.