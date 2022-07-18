McCrimmon: Golden Knights Still Have Enough Scoring

Vegas Golden Knights fans may be feeling a bit uneasy after the organization traded away its third- and fourth-leading goal scorers from last season in forwards Evgenii Dadonov and Max Pacioretty.

The moves were both intended to create salary cap room, which was Vegas' primary concern heading into this offseason.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon told the media on Thursday that he still believes the team has enough offensive firepower to compete at a high level.

"It's interesting, you look at the Stanley Cup champions -- if you go through their last season, no one lost more players than the Colorado Avalanche," McCrimmon said. "It happens everywhere. Teams have to make decisions. Teams can't keep everyone.

"It provides opportunity for players. You see what it looks like; if you feel that you need to make changes during the season to get towards the deadline, you give consideration to that at that time. But we're comfortable that we're in a good position to start."

McCrimmon later added updates on players who were plagued by injuries last season. He said Golden Knights forward Brett Howden, who suffered a season-ending injury in late March, is now healthy.

"I felt he made really good gains during the season," McCrimmon said. "[He] was a player when he got here that was in need of finding confidence, and I think you saw over the course of the season that he did. [He] missed some time with injuries, so I don't think we got the best look. But had we made the playoffs, I think likely a couple of weeks into that timeframe, he would've been eligible to return. His rehab's gone fine and he'll be 100% healthy for camp."

The GM also addressed the statuses of Golden Knights goaltenders Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit.

"The timeline will be tight [as camp approaches]," McCrimmon said. "I think both rehabs are going real well. We anticipate that Robin will finish his rehab back in Vegas likely by the end of this month. When we get our own people working with him day to day, I think we'll have a little bit better feel. Laurent's surgery was a couple weeks after Robin's. ... He'll be nip and tuck for the opening night roster as well."

