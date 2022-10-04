Korczak, Thompson Speak on Halfway Point of VGK Preseason

The Vegas Golden Knights are making the crossover to the second half of their preseason slate after having a couple days off.

For the younger players, especially, the time is now to make one last statement heading into the regular season.

"I think it's been good so far," Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak told the media on Monday. "It's been a good two weeks-ish with rookie camp under my belt. So overall, I'm feeling pretty good going into this week here."

Korczak said sticking to his game plan has been his approach to training camp so far.

"I think just sticking to my game plan. I know I'm here for a reason, so I'm not going to change anything specific, so

"I know last year in preseason, I kind of felt like I couldn't establish my own game plan," Korczak said. "Just kind of felt a step behind, but now, I have a year of pro under my belt and I'm kind of more comfortable with everybody, so I'm definitely feeling a lot better here this second time going around."

Korczak was pulled up to the big club from the Henderson Silver Knights for just a single game last season.

The young defenseman scored a goal in Vegas' 7-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche last Wednesday.

Logan Thompson was in net for that victory, having made 26 saves while playing the whole contest.

The goaltender has had a solid preseason so far but knows there is still work to be done.

"We're still getting all the kinks out," Thompson said. "We got three games left, and you're going to start to see more of our full lineup, so yeah, we're definitely going to amp it up, and we've got to be better, and we're looking forward to the regular season."

Thompson said he hopes to get in two more games to get a good feel for opening night against the Los Angeles Kings, a game he is still competing for the starting job for.

The Golden Knights play their final game at T-Mobile this preseason on Tuesday when they host the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. PST.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.