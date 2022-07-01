Golden Knights to Partake in 2022 'Battle For Vegas'

Las Vegas Ballpark is set to host the third annual Battle For Vegas Softball Charity Event presented by Dollar Loan Center between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, July 18.

The Golden Knights will be led by team captain Reilly Smith, while the Raiders will be led by Josh Jacobs. Smith has been the team captain for the past two events.

Team Smith will be represented by Golden Knights forwards Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, and Jack Eichel, defensemen Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Hague, and Dylan Coghlan, and goaltender Logan Thompson.

On the other side, Team Jacobs will include Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, safety Johnathan Abram, tight end Darren Waller, linebacker Denzel Perryman, linebacker Jayon Brown, tight end Foster Moreau, punter A.J. Cole and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Vegas Golden Knights foundation and will be distributed to two nonprofits: Communities in Schools of Nevada and the Maximum Hope Foundation.

Communities in Schools of Nevada is the state's leading dropout prevention organization. The nonprofit supports more than 80,000 students.

The Maximum Hope Foundation offers financial assistance for families that are supporting children who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

The Battle For Vegas Softball Charity Event has raised more than $350,000 for local charities since its first game in 2019.

Las Vegas Ballpark is home to the Oakland Athletics' Triple-A team, the Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League. The park is located in downtown Summerlin and is just south of City National Arena, the Golden Knights' practice facility.

The event will kick off with a home run derby at 6:30 p.m., which will then be followed by the opening pitch at 7:30 p.m. A firework show will take place after the event around 9 p.m.

Retired Naval Petty Officer First Class General Wilson of St. Louis will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America. There will also be a flyover that will include a special appearance from Spruce the Goose, the Aviators' mascot.

Tickets are on sale now. General ticket prices are starting at $35.

Gates for the event open at 5:30 p.m.

