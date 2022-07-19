Skip to main content

Team Reilly Smith Wins Battle For Vegas

Team Reilly Smith defeated Team Josh Jacobs in the third annual Battle For Vegas softball charity event.

The third annual Battle For Vegas softball charity event took place at Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday.

For the first time, Reilly Smith and those representing the Golden Knights defeated Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20.

Vegas forward William Karlsson was named the game's MVP.

Karlsson and Smith, along with Jonathan Marchessault, Keegan Kolesar, Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Hague, Logan Thompson, and Jack Eichel competed as representatives of the Golden Knights.

Team Josh Jacobs consisted of Jacobs, Maxx Crosby, Darren Waller, Johnathan Abram, Alex Leatherwood, Foster Moreau, Jayon Brown, Denzel Perryman, and A.J. Cole.

"I can't go 0-3," Smith said with a smile when he spoke with the media on Thursday. "I'm sure that won't be a good headline. But realistically, we're super excited. I couldn't be more proud that it's the third year that we're doing it, and we've raised so much money for families in need. So I'm just hoping that it all goes pretty smoothly. The change to Monday night was a little bit of a shocker for a lot of people. But [I'm] super excited, and I can't thank the support of my teammates and the Raiders and everyone else who's put the event on [enough]."

This year's event raised $200,000 for local charities, according to the Golden Knights.

Those charities included the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Communities In Schools of Nevada, and the Maximum Hope Foundation.

Team Reilly also won the home run derby with a total of 36 home runs.

Fans were able to stick around for a firework show to cap off the successful night.

