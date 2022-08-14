Golden Knights Leaving Their Mark at World Juniors

The IIHF World Junior Championship has wrapped up its first week, and some Vegas Golden Knights prospects are already making some noise in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, the first day of the tournament, forward Matyas Sapovaliv scored a goal in the second period for Czechia in its 5-4 win over Slovakia.

Sapovaliv was Vegas' second-round pick of this year's NHL Draft.

Canadian defenseman Lukas Cormier also scored a goal in his team's first game of the tournament when Canada defeated Latvia, 5-2, on Wednesday.

Cormier was drafted by Vegas in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The young defenseman followed that game up with a two-assist performance for Canada in the team's 11-1 routing of Slovakia on Thursday.

On Friday, Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek recorded an assist for Slovakia in its 3-2 victory against Latvia.

Demek was selected by Vegas in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The following day, Canada and Czechia faced off in a matchup between prospects Cormier and Sapovaliv.

Cormier scored an assist for Canada, while Sapovaliv went scoreless. Canada took the contest, 5-1.

Golden Knights prospect Carl Lindbom is also playing in this year's World Junior Championship, but the goaltender has yet to take the net for Sweden.

Lindbom was drafted by Vegas in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is a rescheduled tournament that had been originally set for this past winter before being postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Three Golden Knights prospects' teams will take the ice on Sunday. Slovakia takes in Finland in the first game, followed by Czechia against Latvia, and then Sweden vs. the United States.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.