Skip to main content

Golden Knights Leaving Their Mark at World Juniors

Some Vegas Golden Knights prospects had themselves an impressive first week at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The IIHF World Junior Championship has wrapped up its first week, and some Vegas Golden Knights prospects are already making some noise in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, the first day of the tournament, forward Matyas Sapovaliv scored a goal in the second period for Czechia in its 5-4 win over Slovakia.

Sapovaliv was Vegas' second-round pick of this year's NHL Draft.

Canadian defenseman Lukas Cormier also scored a goal in his team's first game of the tournament when Canada defeated Latvia, 5-2, on Wednesday.

Cormier was drafted by Vegas in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The young defenseman followed that game up with a two-assist performance for Canada in the team's 11-1 routing of Slovakia on Thursday. 

On Friday, Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek recorded an assist for Slovakia in its 3-2 victory against Latvia.

Demek was selected by Vegas in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The following day, Canada and Czechia faced off in a matchup between prospects Cormier and Sapovaliv. 

Cormier scored an assist for Canada, while Sapovaliv went scoreless. Canada took the contest, 5-1.

Golden Knights prospect Carl Lindbom is also playing in this year's World Junior Championship, but the goaltender has yet to take the net for Sweden.

Lindbom was drafted by Vegas in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is a rescheduled tournament that had been originally set for this past winter before being postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Three Golden Knights prospects' teams will take the ice on Sunday. Slovakia takes in Finland in the first game, followed by Czechia against Latvia, and then Sweden vs. the United States.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_18661665_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Leaving Their Mark at World Juniors

By Aidan Champion3 hours ago
USATSI_17177448_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Extend Leschyshyn, Cotter to Three-Year Contracts

By Aidan Champion5 hours ago
USATSI_17095612_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dave Hakstol

By Aidan ChampionAug 13, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18148297_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dallas Eakins

By Aidan ChampionAug 12, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16066498_168390101_lowres
News

Robin Lehner to Miss 2022-23 Season Due to Surgery

By Aidan ChampionAug 12, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17830430_168390101_lowres
News

Nicolas Roy Speaks on Contract Extension

By Aidan ChampionAug 11, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17733025_168390101_lowres
News

Kolesar Speaks on Contract Extension

By Aidan ChampionAug 11, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Golden Knights' Preseason Game in Boise Sold Out in One Hour

By Aidan ChampionAug 11, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17678028_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn

By Aidan ChampionAug 10, 2022 12:00 PM EDT