Logan Thompson on Speaks on Loss to Anaheim, Reflects on Progression

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson has had himself an impressive rookie campaign.

On Wednesday, the rookie was called upon to replace Adin Hill for the first goaltender change the Golden Knights made this season.

"That's unfortunate," Thompson said of the situation when he spoke to the media Friday. "You never really want to be put in a situation with Hillsie. Especially, I don't necessarily think the goals were on him. You just got to go out there and do your thing. That comes with before the game, warming up like I would if I'm starting. And that's what we do. I mean, me and Hillsie have a good relationship, so we're always ready for each other if we need to go in."

On Saturday, Vegas will host the Nashville Predators, the team Thompson played his first ever NHL game against.

Thompson reflected on how far he's come since making his debut.

"I think I've changed a lot, calmed my game down a bit since then," Thompson said. "And just more comfortable in the league. Every day, I'm getting more comfortable here. I feel like I've played a lot more games. So yeah, just a more confident goalie than I think from the first time they saw me for sure."

Thompson took over the goaltender position late last season when Robin Lehner went down. He finished the 2021-22 season with a .914 save percentage in 19 games and 17 starts.

"I think my first maybe season, I was a little bit more jittery of a goalie," Thompson said. "Maybe more nervous. Now I just feel like I'm more calm, and confident and controlled in there. [It's] more of a mental game is the biggest thing with this position. There's a lot of outside noise that you just got to learn to block out, and I think that's the most difficult part."

