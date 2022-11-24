Golden Knights' Logan Thompson is Being Molded into a True No. 1

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said goaltender Logan Thompson is in the process of becoming the official No.1 goalie.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have been sharing the net through the first quarter of this NHL season, with the former having the edge with twice as many starts.

Now Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy says the club is transitioning to making Thompson a more consistent go-to option in net.

"This was one of those weeks early in the year with the four-game week, we were going to [split] two and two, right?" Cassidy told the media after Vegas' 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. "Because we decided we didn't want either guy playing more than twice a week, but by design now, we're kind of now at the point where: 'All right, we're going to try to identify a No. 1 and build them into that No. 1,' and that would be three games this week. So that's where Logan was part of the conversation. So it's by design he'll play three this week. so we went in knowing that. Which two at the end of the homestand was still going to be open for debate because we weren't sure what we were going to do tomorrow."

Thompson tied the second-best save total of his career on Wednesday, having made 37 saves while allowing just one goal.

"He was our best player, I thought, tonight," Cassidy said. "Unfortunately, I think there [was] a redirect off our own guy on the one goal that got by him, it was a tough one. He did a good job. Ottawa's played well even though they haven't won. They're generating, they're just not finishing well, and some of that is maybe their personnel and some of it is the goaltenders you're running into. So good for Logan. ... It's a numbers builder for him as well, and he fully earned it."

Vegas' three-game homestand continues with a divisional matchup with the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

