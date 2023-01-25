Logan Thompson Was Down on Himself For Loss to Devils

They say we are our worst critics, and that could not have been more true for a frustrated Logan Thompson who felt the burden of a 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender made some terrific saves to keep his team in contention with one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but it wasn't enough for him to feel any sense of pride for his performance.

"They score in the first 4 minutes of the game and then the list minute, so that's on me," Thompson told the media after the game. "I got to just be -- I got to be better."

The self-disappointment stemmed from a number of recent games where Thompson felt he had let his team down.

"It's unacceptable," Thompson said. "I haven't been good in my last 10 games. I got to start [playing] winning hockey. That's what I'm here to do. I haven't done my job. That last goal -- I can make a save on all those goals, so it's pretty unacceptable, and I got to be better."

Contrary to how the rookie goalie felt, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said he thought Thompson actually played a good game.

"[B]oth the goals, they're unfortunate for us, lucky for Jersey," Cassidy said of New Jersey's goals in regulation. "Give them credit for going to the net or putting the puck towards the net, obviously. But I mean, that happened in Dallas recently. Two went in off our guys. That's four goals [that] have gone in off our own guys in just recent memory. So sometimes you got to shake that off. So I don't think Logan, the last shot -- again, we had a PK coverage, we thought we had a loose-puck situation, so we left the good ice and it squirts out. It's a pretty good shot. I can't fault him on that. Obviously, I'd love to see him make the save there, but that's not -- that's probably a goal on most goalies in this league on any night."

Thompson finished the night with 33 saves.

