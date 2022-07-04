Season Review: Logan Thompson

One of the most prominent hardships the Vegas Golden Knights had to endure in the 2021 season was their injury-prone goaltender lineup.

The team's primary goalie, Robin Lehner, missed the end of the season due to multiple injuries. Naturally, Vegas had to look to its young backup, Logan Thompson, who still had yet to make a name for himself in the NHL.

It was a lot to ask of a second-year player. A lot of pressure rested on the 25-year-old's shoulders as the team counted on him to help prevent the Golden Knights for missing its first postseason trip in the franchise's history.

Thompson accepted the challenge, though, having done nearly everything in his power to make sure his team's season would extend into May.

From late March to roughly the middle of April, the young goaltender helped lead Vegas to five-straight wins as it approached the final weeks of its season.

In that span, Thompson allowed eight goals, making 148 saves. He ultimately went 10-5-3.

Those three-straight shootout losses would determine the Golden Knights' season.

The first of which was against the San Jose Sharks. It wasn't Thompson's best performance, as the goaltender gave up four goals on 29 shot attempts. He was, however, nearly exceptional in the shootout, but Sharks forward Thomas Bordeleau would be the hero of the night when he scored on the team's third shootout attempt.

Thompson looked to redeem himself two nights later and had another valiant effort in the shootout, stopping six attempts before the Dallas Stars finally found the net.

Adding salt to the wound that Vegas fans had suffered from those two losses, the Golden Knights yet again lost in a shootout the following night, this time to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Thompson made an impressive 38 saves, but it wasn't enough for Vegas to end the drought. He made another six stops in the shootout before Chicago forward Tyler Johnson won the Blackhawks' second-to-last game in what was his first season with the franchise.

Luck was not on Thompson's side in those games, but fans will remember the up-and-coming goalie's commendable showing in the final months of the 2021 season.

