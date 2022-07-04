Skip to main content

Season Review: Logan Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson stepped up when he was called upon to finish the 2021 season.

One of the most prominent hardships the Vegas Golden Knights had to endure in the 2021 season was their injury-prone goaltender lineup.

The team's primary goalie, Robin Lehner, missed the end of the season due to multiple injuries. Naturally, Vegas had to look to its young backup, Logan Thompson, who still had yet to make a name for himself in the NHL.

It was a lot to ask of a second-year player. A lot of pressure rested on the 25-year-old's shoulders as the team counted on him to help prevent the Golden Knights for missing its first postseason trip in the franchise's history.

Thompson accepted the challenge, though, having done nearly everything in his power to make sure his team's season would extend into May.

From late March to roughly the middle of April, the young goaltender helped lead Vegas to five-straight wins as it approached the final weeks of its season.

In that span, Thompson allowed eight goals, making 148 saves. He ultimately went 10-5-3. 

Those three-straight shootout losses would determine the Golden Knights' season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The first of which was against the San Jose Sharks. It wasn't Thompson's best performance, as the goaltender gave up four goals on 29 shot attempts. He was, however, nearly exceptional in the shootout, but Sharks forward Thomas Bordeleau would be the hero of the night when he scored on the team's third shootout attempt.

Thompson looked to redeem himself two nights later and had another valiant effort in the shootout, stopping six attempts before the Dallas Stars finally found the net.

Adding salt to the wound that Vegas fans had suffered from those two losses, the Golden Knights yet again lost in a shootout the following night, this time to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Thompson made an impressive 38 saves, but it wasn't enough for Vegas to end the drought. He made another six stops in the shootout before Chicago forward Tyler Johnson won the Blackhawks' second-to-last game in what was his first season with the franchise.

Luck was not on Thompson's side in those games, but fans will remember the up-and-coming goalie's commendable showing in the final months of the 2021 season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (1)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_18160275_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Season Review: Logan Thompson

By Aidan Championjust now
USATSI_18080930_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Max Pacioretty

By Aidan Champion18 minutes ago
USATSI_18148380_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Shea Theodore

By Aidan Champion4 hours ago
USATSI_17006859_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Reviewing Pete DeBoer’s Stint in Vegas

By Aidan ChampionJul 3, 2022
USATSI_16304247_168390101_lowres
News

Vegas Could Be Last Stop For Defenseman Shea Weber

By Aidan ChampionJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18034024_168390101_lowres
News

Thompson, Lehner Among Top-25 Goaltenders in Fantasy Hockey

By Aidan ChampionJul 3, 2022
USATSI_12937448_168390101_lowres
News

Looking at the Golden Knights' 2022 Draft Spots

By Aidan ChampionJul 2, 2022
USATSI_17675546_168390101_lowres
News

Teams Are Interested in Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague

By Aidan ChampionJul 2, 2022
USATSI_17931482_168390101_lowres
News

Chandler Stephenson Had a Season to Remember

By Aidan ChampionJul 2, 2022