Logan Thompson Speaks on the Offseason, 2022-23 Season

A lot of weight rests on the shoulders of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson as he heads into his second NHL season.

Bryan Salmond of News 3 Las Vegas caught up with Thompson at the Las Vegas Aces playoff game on Monday to talk discuss the goalie's thoughts ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Thompson is used to being counted out. With a new opportunity at hand this season, given the absence of goaltender Robin Lehner, the young goalie has more to prove than ever before.

"I'm definitely going to have to earn it, nothing's given in this sport," Thompson said. "Yeah, the confidence -- I like proving people wrong. There's a lot of nay sayers and even now with the news that's come out, it seems like there's even more now. So it definitely gives me something to play for, and I'm looking forward to this season. I think everyone's ready to just kind of prove everyone wrong."

While Thompson now has the chance to move into a more impactful role in 2022-23, he still feels for his mentor, Lehner, who will be missing the entirety of this season.

"It's tough," Thompson said. "He's done amazing things for a long time. He's had a long NHL career, the guy cares so much about the team and the players. He was playing through injuries, and it's part of the game. It's really sad to see. I was really looking forward to obviously working with him this year, and hopefully he's going to be around. Obviously not on the ice, but I can still learn from him."

One of the few highlights of the Golden Knights' offseason has been the addition of veteran forward Phil Kessel. Thompson looks forward to sharing the ice with one of the league's longest-tenured players.

"I remember growing up watching him, right?" Thompson said. "So that's exciting. I'm still new to pro, so every guy we get, I grew up watching. I mean even Jack Eichel. Guys like that, I was always watching on TV. For them to be my teammate, it's surreal and I'm just really excited."

