Logan Thompson Was an Advocate For Paul Cotter in the Shootout

It's generally fair to say that nobody on a hockey roster knows their scorers as well as the goalies.

When the seventh round came in Monday night's shootout between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Columbus Blue Jackets, Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was motioning to Coach Bruce Cassidy to put in the young Paul Cotter.

Cotter would get the call, and as his friend Thompson had anticipated, scored the game-winning goal to get his team back in the win column.

"Guys were actually telling me to pick [Cotter] sooner and I'm like, 'Well, I don't know because I don't stick around for the shootout [after practice] much," Cassidy told the media after Vegas' 3-2 road win. "I think even Logan was flashing me some signs. So at the end of the day, we got it right. I honestly liked the way [the] righties went in. The first couple shots, I thought they should have [gone in]. So that's why we went with Stoney [Mark Stone] and Phil [Kessel] after that to try to simulate that."

Cassidy said he had never seen a goalie make a suggestion in that situation.

"He would know," he said. "The goalies would know. They face him every day in practice. We just haven't had a lot of shootout practices for one. We haven't been in any since preseason, I don't think."

Cotter's walk-off goal was just the second goal for Vegas in the shootout, with forward Jonathan Marchessault having saved the game with one in the third round.

"[I was saying] get Paul out there," Thompson said. "He's a shootout guy. He loves it, so I was confident he was going to get us the win tonight."

Thompson wasn't the only one who was confident it would be Cotter to get the job done.

"He loves the shootout," said Golden Knights forward William Carrier. "He loves it, he practices it. He's out there with L.T. every day practicing it, so I kind of knew he was going to put it in."

