Looking at the Golden Knights' 2022 Draft Spots

The 2022 NHL Draft is less than a week away, and every team is unofficially on the clock.

For the Vegas Golden Knights, it shouldn't be too eventful of a weekend when it comes to the best of the best, as the team will not be represented in the first round (as of now).

Vegas dealt away its first-round pick as part of the Jack Eichel trade when the Buffalo Sabres dealt Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Golden Knights' first pick of the draft will be the 48th-overall pick in the second round.

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired one of Vegas' third-round picks back in April of 2021 as part of a three-team trade that involved the San Jose Sharks. The Golden Knights acquired center Mattias Janmark, defenseman Nick DeSimone, and a 2022 fifth-round pick, while Chicago attained a 2021 second-round pick and Vegas' aforementioned pick. San Jose received one of Vegas' 2022 fifth-round picks.

The Golden Knights' only third-round pick is the 95th-overall pick, which they acquired from the New York Rangers by trading away Ryan Reaves in July of 2021.

Vegas originally had a fourth-round pick from the Winnipeg Jets that had been acquired along with Carl Dahlstrom in exchange for Paul Stastny in October of 2022. It then traded that pick and DeSimone to the Rangers for center Brett Howden in July of last year.

The Golden Knights dealt away their other 2022 fourth-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings back in October of 2020 for the 125th-overall pick of the 2020 draft, which turned out to be goaltender Jesper Vikman.

Vegas will then have two opportunities to pick in the fifth round, the first being the aforementioned 135th-overall pick from Chicago. It will then have the 145th overall pick.

Finally, the Golden Knights will have the 177th-overall pick in the sixth round and the 209th-overall pick in the seventh round.

Though Vegas fans will have to wait until the second round, -- unless a push for a first-rounder is made -- the Golden Knights will have more than a handful of options to choose from out of this year's prospects.

The 60th NHL Draft will kick off on Thursday at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.