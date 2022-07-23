Pacific Division 2021-22 Season Review: Los Angeles Kings

It was a season of ups and downs for the 2021-22 Los Angeles Kings, but they managed to ultimately make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

After their season-opening win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kinds went on to lose six games in a row, setting up what looked to be the makings of another disastrous season.

The team then took a complete 180, though, winning its next seven games. But the inconsistency would continue, as it dropped its next five contests after that.

It was a near one-month stretch before the halfway point that seemed to turn Los Angeles' season around, as it would win seven out of eight games from Dec. 19 to Jan. 15, including a four-game win streak.

The Kings used this momentum going into what would be a successful third quarter of the season, going 12-8 from Jan. 20 to March 12.

Their playoff hopes were tight near the end, but the team dug deep and went on a five-game win streak -- with one final loss in the last game -- to conclude its regular season.

Los Angeles was not ready to stop there, though.

The Kings were determined to upset one of the division's best, the Edmonton Oilers, in the first round of the playoffs -- and they nearly did so.

They got the ball rolling when they won a tight 4-3 battle on the road in Game 1. First-year Kings center Phillip Danault would score the game-winning goal with just over five minutes to go in the contest.

The Oilers responded, though, with back-to-back wins to take a 2-1 series lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Kings went on to win two-straight games of their own, including a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory in Game 5. They were just one win away from moving on to the second round for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in the 2013-14 season.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Edmonton came out in the next two games to prove it was the better team. The Oilers took Game 6, 4-2 and shut out the Kings in Game 7 to advance to the second round.

