Golden Knights Drop First Game of Back-to-Back, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights lost the second game of their season series against the Los Angeles Kings 4-2.

The Vegas Golden Knights ran out of steam in Tuesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, allowing a strong third-period push from the division rivals.

The Kings came out on top 4-2, avenging their Opening-Night loss to Vegas back in October.

Los Angeles got on the board first with just over 8 minutes to go in the first period when Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi found the back of the net to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

But a second power play for Vegas would allow the Golden Knights to answer just over a minute later as forward Michael Amadio executed, making it his third-straight game with a goal.

Not long after, Amadio was sent to the box for holding, but the Golden Knights held off the Los Angeles power play to keep the game even at a goal apiece heading into the first intermission.

The scoring stayed at a standstill for the first half of the second period.

That would change when Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb scored on an assist from forward Reilly Smith for what was his first goal of the season. Vegas led 2-1.

Less than a minute later, the Golden Knights would be granted their third power play of the night, with an opportunity to extend their lead to two goals.

They were unable to capitalize.

With a bit under 7 minutes remaining in the period, Kings forward Phillip Danault found the back of the net to even the game at 2-2.

The clubs would be deadlocked at two goals apiece for the rest of the period.

With just under 11 and a half minutes to go in the contest, Kings forward Alex Iafallo scored to put the home team back on top for the first time since its first goal in the first.

That lead remained the rest of the way, forcing Vegas to pull goaltender Logan Thompson late in the period.

But Los Angeles was able to stand its ground and added another goal to the lead with an empty-netter from forward Viktor Arvidsson in the final half minute.

The Golden Knights will look to end their quick two-game road trip on a high note when they head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks on Wednesday night.

