Golden Knights Drop Fifth-Straight Divisional Contest in Loss to Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights lost the second game of their seven-game homestand.

Saturday just wasn't the Vegas Golden Knights' night as they fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-1.

The Golden Knights were not able to get much offense going, finishing with just 20 shots on goal and going 0/3 on power-play chances.

They made just their second goalie change of the season when they replaced Logan Thompson with Adin Hill to start the third period after the former allowed three goals.

Vegas was aggressive to start the contest, having a few shots nearly go in.

It out shot Los Angeles nine to eight in the first period, but even so, the Kings jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from forward Kevin Fiala with less than 3 minutes to go in the period.

Each team was granted a power play in the period, but neither were able to capitalize.

The offense went quiet for the home team in the second period, as the Golden Knights finished with just four shots on goal, compared to Los Angeles' 11.

Vegas was given another power-play opportunity near the end of the first half of the period, but disaster would strike as Kings defenseman Matt Roy scored a short-handed goal to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Late in the period, Fiala would score again, extending Los Angeles' lead to three goals with just over 3 and a half minutes remaining in the second.

The Golden Knights would then send Hill to the net to start the third period.

The goaltender change didn't keep the Kings from scoring, though, as Los Angeles forward Viktor Arvidsson scored to make it a 4-0 lead almost 6 minutes into the period.

With just under 5 minutes to play, Vegas got its third power play of the evening, but the Kings' penalty kill remained firm.

The Golden Knights finally got on the board and erased their risk of being shut out for the first time this season when forward Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net with under 2 and a half minutes remaining in the contest.

It was Marchessault's first game back after missing six games due to a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles struck one last time as Fiala finished the game with a hat trick, sending his third goal into the Golden Knights' empty net.

Vegas will be off until Thursday when they host the Nashville Predators in the third game of their homestand.

