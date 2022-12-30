Top Players Being Burdened With Ice Time Amidst Injuries

Vegas golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is looking to get everything out of the players who are available during this period of injuries.

Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb and Alex Pietrangelo all saw over 21 minutes of time on ice in the club's shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Pietrangelo led the game in the category, finishing the contest with more than 34 minutes on ice.

"It was a lot in overtime, too," Pietrangelo told the media after Wednesday's loss. "I think I was standing in front of the net for 2 minutes while they were just circling around, so that's not too bad. I mean, even four-on-three, I mean, you're pretty tight, you're not doing a whole lot of skating. But a couple of [us] are playing big minutes right now. We're obviously down a few guys, guys who played big minutes. I think Nabber's [McNabb] pretty high up there too. I thought we had to kind of dig in there on the penalty kill and maybe stay as long as we could. So luckily, our schedule's a little bit easier this month, and we have an opportunity to do that."

Pietrangelo said that he approaches the game the same way when he knows he'll be taking more of a load heading into a contest.

"Sometimes you feel like you can just keep going," he said. "And maybe it's a bit of a mindset. I think when you know you're going to get up there, you got to be a little bit more cautious in picking your spots, try not to get caught up ice and be smarter with your puck more for sure."

The Golden Knights will be back at T-Mobile Arena to face the Nashville Predators on New Year's Eve for their final game of 2022. They will then be back out on the road for another quick one-game trip before coming back for a seven-game homestand.

