Mark Stone is Hopeful to See Some Preseason Action

Training camp is a fresh start for everybody.

For Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, it's not only a fresh start, but a blessing to be back out doing what he loves.

The forward underwent back surgery this offseason and missed over two months due to injury last season.

"It's good to get back," Stone told the media after Thursday's practice. "Get a little conditioning, back to some normal practices. Summer skates are sometimes a little sloppy and I never know who's going to show up sometimes. It's 10, sometimes 15, so it's nice to be back in a structured group."

While Stone is currently practicing with a non-contact jersey, the forward is hoping to see some ice time in this year's preseason.

"I think these first three days are going to be a big test to kind of figure that one out," Stone said. "And today was hard. [We will] see how I feel tomorrow. ... I'm sure we'll have a good, hard skate tomorrow and then Saturday, we'll have a good, hard skate. I don't think I'll be traveling to Colorado -- pretty sure I won't be traveling to Colorado. But I'm definitely anticipating and am hoping to play. I've missed preseason before. It's not the greatest thing in the world. You always feel a little step behind. So it would be nice to get at least one or two games [in] moving forward. I think I plan on it, but until I put myself through a hard camp, I don't think I can really answer that yet."

As far as his health goes, Stone said he actually embraces the soreness that comes with playing hard in practice, rather than the normal pain he's been having to do with.

"It's just about convincing yourself that everything's good again, right?" he said. "I still get a little bit stiff, but there's a good stiff. Using muscles that I really didn't use for a full year, so it's nice to kind of get that soreness back into legs instead of [my] back."

Vegas is back on the ice tomorrow morning for Day 2 of training camp practice.

